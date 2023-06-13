Dale coastguards received the shout at around 6pm informing them that a walker had sustained what appeared to be severe shoulder injuries.

"When we got to the location, we could see that the terrain was far too difficult for an ambulance to access safely," explained one of the Dale coastguards.

"As a result, our teams had to convey the casualty to the nearest farmhouse.

“But the only way we could do this was by carrying the patient first of all via a stretcher and then via a 4x4 vehicle which had a team of paramedics on board. All in all, this was a great team effort.”

Once the casualty was inside the farmhouse, a full assessment was carried out and the patient was subsequently conveyed to hospital for further treatment.