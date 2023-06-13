Dyfed-Powys Police were called to an address on Castle Street in Pennar around May 11.

It was reported that there had been an attempt to force open both the front door and the rear window using a tool.

Anyone with any information which could help the investigation is asked to contact the officer in the case, PC 1163 Furnival, at Pembroke Dock police station.

Or call Dyfed-Powys Police on 101, or by direct message on Facebook or Twitter. Witnesses can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.