In 2022, there were six accidental drownings reported in Pembrokeshire, the same amount as in 2021, according to a recent report from the National Water Safety Forum (NWSF).

The Royal Life Saving Society UK is urging both Pembrokeshire residents and visitors to ensure they have the water safety knowledge needed to enjoy a summer by the water.

The charity fears that with summer fast approaching, families will head to the waterways within Pembrokeshire without water basic safety knowledge, and even more fatalities will be seen over the summer months.

Its national Drowning Prevention Week takes place from June 17 to 24.

Lee Heard, charity director at The Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS UK) said: “With June, July, and August proving to be the months with the most fatalities, it is vitally important that everyone has an understanding of water safety, especially during the summer months.

He added that nearly half of UK accidental drownings (46 percent) took place in the three summer months in 2022.

“We want to ensure that everyone can enjoy their summer break and enjoy being in or around water but be safe in the knowledge that they, and their children, have the skills and understanding about water safety, which could potentially save a life,” said Lee.

For Drowning Prevention Week, the Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS UK) has a range of free educational resources available on its website for children, young people and parents.

“This year for Drowning Prevention Week we are aiming to educate more young people than ever about water safety and give children the skills to enjoy a lifetime of fun in the water,” said Lee.

“We have a range of free lesson plans for schools and resources for parents, as well as a brand new animation to engage young people in learning about water safety.

“In a recent survey, one in four parents in the UK haven’t or don’t remember ever discussing water safety with their child(ren).

“Drowning Prevention Week brings the focus of water safety to people’s minds, giving everyone the opportunity to be equipped with the appropriate skills and knowledge to be summer ready when it comes to being safe in and around water during the summer months and beyond.”

If you or someone else finds themselves in difficulty in the water, it’s vital to remember the Water Safety Code: