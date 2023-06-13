The lights are in place on the A40 at Penblewin roundabout, where yesterday, Monday June 12, traffic was at a standstill for up to 30 minutes.

County councillor for Narberth, Marc Tierney, was amongst the commuters using the A478 between Clunderwen and Narberth and on the A40 either side of Penblewin who were caught up in the queues.

The traffic congestion on roads leading to Penblewin as shown on Google traffic maps at 11.30am today, (Image: Google Maps)

Cllr Tierney said: “This particular work has caught motorists out with little notice that temporary lights would be in place this week. The impact has caused parents to be late for school pick-ups and delays to public transport.

“I have been told the work is being undertaken to improve the communication infrastructure around the roundabout and that the temporary traffic lights will run day and night until at least Wednesday.

“This is in addition to the full closure of the A40 over the weekend as work continues on the Llanddewi Velfrey to Redstone Cross scheme.”

Narberth Surgery is currently advising patients to allow extra travelling time for appointments because of the heavy traffic on the roundabout.

Cllr Tierney has suggested that residents should plan ahead if they need to travel in or out of the county this weekend and stick to the official diversion routes where possible to avoid congestion on back lanes and through Narberth.

He said: “The need for a weekend road closure on the A40 was first suggested over a year ago and I raised concern then about the impact on local reidents and visitors alike.

“At the most recent A40 liaison committee, I was pleased to hear that protocols were in place for emergency service vehicle access during the period of closure and that local organisations had been consulted about this and the proposed official diversion routes.”