The walk was organised by the St. Madoc of Ferns Community Group. The group is working to save the ancient church at Haroldston West.

The church held its last service last July, with every pew full and churchgoers singing their hearts out.

At one point it was at risk of having its roof removed to become a safe ruin.

It has been taken over by the St Madoc of Ferns Community Trust, however, which hopes to maintain public access to the church and use the venue for the benefit of the Haven community.

The group hopes to improving parking, add a toilet and running water to the ancient church.

It aims to take on a long lease of St Madoc’s from the Church in Wales and has recently applied to the Charity Commission to form the St. Madoc of Ferns Community Group.

On Friday, June 9, St. David’s Cathedral Pilgrim Officer Janet Ingram led the first pilgrim walk up the Woodland Way to the church at Haroldston West and back down the Pembrokeshire Coast Park to Broad Haven.

The walk was enjoyed by a small group, and it is hoped it will become a regular annual event.

Accompanied by five pilgrims, Janet Ingram gave a commentary on some of the salient features of the walk, including the Philpin tree and the wildflowers along the route.

Gareth Morgan as chairman of the group outlined the history of the church founded in 583 AD, pointing out the old mediaeval walls and the four Victorian stained glass windows which make St Madocs such a wonderful place of quiet contemplation.

The enjoyable walk concluded with a descent along the coastal path from Haroldston Chins to Broad Haven Youth Hostel.

“We hope to feature in other pilgrimages in the future, which will include the delightful St Madoc’s church,” said Gareth Morgan.