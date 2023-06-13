Ben Douglas, 34, was pulled over by officers as he drove his Volkswagen Golf through Clicketts Lane on the night of May 27.

The reason for being stopped, according to Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan, was because of the poor standard of his driving.

A roadside breath test proved positive and Douglas was taken to a police custody suite where intoximeter tests were carried out. These showed that Douglas had 62 mcg of alcohol in his breath. The legal limit is 35.

Douglas, of Perrots Road, Sageston, pleaded guilty to the charge of drink-driving when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

He was represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd who informed magistrates that the mandatory driving disqualification is going to have considerable consequences on his client’s career.

“For the past 12 years he’s worked with Welsh Water, fixing treatment facilities at their various treatment sites,” he said.

“Transport is so important to him, and the inevitable loss of his licence is going to have grave implications on him.

"His employers think a lot of him and will try and work around his disqualification, but this is not guaranteed.”

Mr Lloyd went to say that Douglas’ decision to drive home onthe night of May 27 was a foolish one.

“He’d had a few pints with his meal, he thought he was ok, and he foolishly took the chance to drive,” he said. "But this has now put everything into jeopardy.”

After considering the mitigation, presiding magistrate Dr Iain Robertson-Steele disqualified Douglas from driving for 17 months.

“We appreciate what your solicitor had advised, but you’ve lost your licence as from today,” said Dr Roberston-Steele.

Ben Douglas was also fined £700 and ordered to pay a £280 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.