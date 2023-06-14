The Idris Davies Memorial Trust Award was established in 1982 and this year’s winner will receive their award at Pembrokeshire County Show, where they will will receive a cash award together with a perpetual trophy.

Jeff Evans, Chairman of the award’s Management Committee, said: “This prestigious award is a great way to recognise those individuals who have made an exceptional contribution to agriculture in Pembrokeshire.

"Potential award winners could be involved in a variety of activities that play an important role in agriculture and the rural community, for example, organising traditional community events such as local shows, or by promoting food, farming, and rural life to the wider community.”

The closing date for nominations is Monday, July 31, and these can be submitted by completing an application form which is available by e-mailing: peter.howells@nfu.org.uk or by contacting NFU Cymru on 01982554200. The application form can also be downloaded from the NFU Cymru website.