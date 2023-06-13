Pembrokeshire College student, Jordan Gay, has been named Best Apprentice of the Year at the Federation of Master Builders (FMB) Wales awards.

Jordan is in his fourth and final year studying carpentry at Pembrokeshire College and has achieved qualifications in joinery, carpentry and joinery and site carpentry.

For the last year and a half, he has been an apprentice for Bluestone Builder, located at Llanychaer near Fishguard.

Jordan’s apprenticeship has been arranged through the award-winning Cyfle Building Skills scheme.

Jordan was nominated for the FMB Apprentice of the Year award by his employer, who described him as ‘an ordinary boy applying himself rather extraordinarily’.

His manager said that Jordan had impressed his employer at Bluestone Builders Ltd from day one, having never been late and maintaining a pleasant manner and fine work ethic.

“He has gone on to apply his knowledge on site with exceptional attention to detail and is now trusted to take on and complete projects well beyond the scope of his current learning programme,” said his manager at Bluestone Builders.

“He has shown ambition and intrapersonal intelligence beyond his years, with a ‘can-do’ attitude to all the challenges that come his way.”

Jordan was invited to the Welsh finals at the Marriot Hotel Cardiff to find out if he had won.

Twenty-year-old Jordan was surprised and delighted to find out that he had taken the trophy.

“Fortunately, I was able to attend the awards ceremony with my family,” he said. “Shockingly, I won the award for Best Apprentice of The Year Wales 2023.

“This was a massive shock to me, and I am thankful to everyone who has been part of the journey with me.”

The judges were impressed by Jordan’s positive approach, recognising him as an ‘asset to his employer’ and a ‘very good role model’.

He will now go on to compete nationally against the FMB winners from Northern Ireland, Scotland and England for the title of Best Apprentice of The Year UK 2023.

The 2023 National Master Builder Awards will be held on September 22 at the Marriott Hotel, London, and hosted by Nick Knowles.

“I will be proud to represent Pembrokeshire and show that a small but proud county can be acknowledged in a popular place such as London,” said Jordan.

“I will try my best, with the support given, to bring back the award from London, back to Pembrokeshire.“