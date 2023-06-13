Danni Sandow was arrested by officers on February 11 and was taken into Haverfordwest custody unit for further questioning.

But after arriving at the suite, Sandow assaulted PC Callum Ford by beating.

Whilst in custody, officers discovered that the defendant was in possession of a number of razor blades. These are classed by the Crown Prosecution Service as an offensive weapon.

Sandow, of Three Meadows, Haverfordwest, also pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in a public place when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

Following a request by her solicitor Mr Tom Lloyd, the matter was adjourned for sentence pending the result of a psychiatric report, which is currently in the process of being prepared.

Sentencing will now take place on June 20.

Sandow was released on conditional bail, the conditions being that she resides at her address in Three Meadows, that she observes a daily curfew between 8pm and 7am and that she fully complies with the probation service in the weeks leading up to her sentence.