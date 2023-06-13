The move has come in ahead of the busy summer tourist season, with Dyfed-Powys Police saying this could could help crack down on these incidents and better manage police resources.

Drones are being used by specially trained officers to help monitor, identify and, if necessary, prosecute road users that drive or ride dangerously in these areas.

Inspector Gareth Earp said: “Our Roads Policing Unit in partnership with Go Safe are gearing up for the coming tourist season with a focus on improving road safety and driving behaviour.

“Every year we welcome thousands of visitors to the beautiful counties that make up the Dyfed-Powys area and as a unit we are committed to ensuring that both visitors and residents are free to travel safe from harm.

“In line with our aims to improve road safety as part of Operation Darwen and Project Edward (Every Day Without a Road Death), officers from our Roads Policing Unit will now regularly be joined by officers from our specialist drone unit and the Go Safe team and will work together to target this small minority of reckless individuals.

“This joint approach has the aim of improving road safety at its heart, with education and elimination of reckless behaviour as a core principle, coupled with the taking of enforcement where necessary.”

READ MORE:

Dyfed-Powys Police says it is using the specialist kit to identify people committing the 'Fatal Five' offences, such as careless driving, speeding and using a mobile phone, with suspected sightings relayed to officers on the ground to follow-up.

Inspector Earp said: “Officers will be taking a highly targeted approach to this new combined initiative and activities will be carefully focused on key ‘hotspots’ which have been identified from collision data and other relevant information.

“We acknowledge the fact some members of the public may be concerned at the wider use of police drones.

"We would like to offer reassurances to them that this is about improving road safety for all road users.

"It is simply another tool now available to us to assist us in our mission to reduce collisions, prevent harm and to promote the safe enjoyment of our beautiful force area by residents and visitors alike.”

The drones will initially be brought in across roads in Powys, after in 2022 the county saw 90 serious injury collisions and 13 fatalities on the roads.