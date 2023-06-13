Police were called to Glangwili General Hospital on August 27 last year after James Rickwood, 41, had been using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

When they arrived, he resisted a PCSO who was assisting in his arrest.

While en-route to Ammanford Police Station, Rickwood aimed abusive or insulting verbal abuse at a police officer, which the court heard was homophobic in nature.

He was released on bail while the investigation continued. Rickwood appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on March 23, but then failed to show up to Swansea Crown Court on April 25.

At Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on June 8, Rickwood pleaded guilty to two charges of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour which was likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, as well as an offence of resist a person assisting a constable in the execution of their duty, and failing to surrender to court bail at the appointed time.

He was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison for the homophobic abuse of the police officer, and was ordered to pay £50 in compensation, as well as £85 in costs and a £154 surcharge.

Rickwood, of no fixed abode, must also pay £50 in compensation to the PCSO, and was handed a two-week concurrent sentence. He also received a four-week sentence, running concurrently, for failing to attend court.

He received no separate penalty for the original offence at Glangwili General Hospital.