The Welsh language hymn singing programme 'Dechrau Canu Dechrau Canmol' will be broadcast this Sunday, June 18, and will be followed by a documentary entited 'Cranogwen' presented by broadcaster and historian Ffion Hague.

A determined and adventurous woman, Cranogwen was a writer, poet, sailor, teacher, journalist, preacher and campaigner, who fought against the narrow social customs of the 19th century.

In the special documentary Ffion Hague traces Cranogwen's remarkable story after a statue of her was unveiled in Ceredigion.

This is the third statue of a woman to have been created in Wales following the unveiling of statues for Betty Campbell and Elaine Morgan in the last two years.

"Cranogwen's story has captivated me for a while,” commented Ffion Hague.

“I first came across Cranogwen while filming S4C’s Mamwlad programme and marvelled at how many talents and skills she possessed.

"The one consistent line through her life and work was to elevate the woman's place in society and show by example that women can make their dreams come true."

Ffion Hague visits Llangrannog, Cranogwen’s birthplace, and follows the story of the woman who challenged the expectations of her time by fighting for women’s status in society, as historian Dr Marion Loeffler explains.

"One silver lining that goes through all of her work is that it's okay to break through to the men's world, but this wasn't supposed to happen in the age of Victoria," said Dr Loeffler.

"She broke through a glass ceiling that was so low in so many fields that were only accessible to men."

Cranogwen was one of Wales' most popular poets and also worked as a head teacher, ship's captain, campaigner and journalist (Image: erflun Cymunedol Cranogwen Community Monument)

The story of this unique woman is brought to life in between scenes showing the sculpture taking shape.

Sebastien Boyesen is the world-renowned artist commissioned to create the sculpture of Cranogwen.

Having lived in Llangrannog for years, he guides us through the process of creating it and the inspiration he gained from the local community.

Sebastien says: "How do we make someone like Cranogwen come alive? She was a strong, uncompromising, creative person with many facets to her."

At the National Eisteddfod in Aberystwyth in 1865 Cranogwen beat some of the great poets of the day, which surprised many at the time.

She soon became a notable name and went on to lecture and preach in front of thousands across Wales and across America. Her focus was to elevate women's place in society.

Professor Jane Aaron, author of a new book 'Cranogwen', says: "Cranogwen was a bit of a wonder. Everyone wanted to see her, she was a phenomenon. To see a woman inspire people the way she did was a shock to everyone."

Cranogwen proved herself in many different areas, challenging the status quo and breaking new ground for Welsh women.

Dechrau Canu Dechrau Canmol will be shown on Sunday, 18 June at 7.30pm with the documentary, entitled ‘Cranogwen’ following at 9pm.

The programmes can also be viewed on demand at S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer and other platforms.