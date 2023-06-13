The slow mover was found on Monday, June 5, close to Bethesda Chapel and was taken home by the kind passer-by who continued to care for it until the RSPCA were able to attend.

“We’d very much like to thank the kind person who cared for this tortoise until it was taken to an exotics specialist,” said RSPCA animal rescue officer Elie West.

“Sadly we’ve been unable to locate the owner of the tortoise, who isn’t microchipped, so we’re launching an appeal in the hope we can now find them.”

The tortoise does have some features that will make him identifiable, so the RSPCA is hoping that anyone who comes forward to claim him can describe them.

Although it is thought that this is an escaped pet, it is also feared that the tortoise could have been abandoned as it comes at a time when the RSPCA is dealing with a high number of dumped pets.

Two weeks ago a large number of guinea pigs were found dumped at various locations in Johnston and Burton, which is just a few miles away from Neyland.

“We don’t know for sure if this is an escapee or a dumped pet, but the RSPCA has received many calls about reptiles - like tortoises - being abandoned because they’re too much of a commitment for some people,” said Ellie.

“They need a specific environment with humidity, lighting and temperature gradient at the correct levels for the species to be healthy, and a lot of people don’t realise what they are taking on when they buy them.

“We would urge any prospective buyers to do their research of the particular species before getting an exotic pet.”

As reptiles, tortoises rely on their environment to be able to warm up or cool down their body temperature in order to function properly.

The RSPCA is providing dedicated cost of living support for worried pet owners, which includes a telephone helpline on 0300 123 0650 and an online hub, which has lots of practical tips and advice, including details of pet food bank schemes.

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of car, visit their website or call our donation line on 0300 123 8181.

The owner of the tortoise is asked to call the inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018 quoting 01087840.