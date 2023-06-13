Vets are four times as likely to treat dogs affected by hot walks than being left cars, figures have revealed.

And the animal welfare charity says that exercising dogs on hot days could be equally fatal for the nation's pets.

The warning comes amid local reports of dogs being walked in the hottest parts of the day.

A coalition group, which includes animal welfare and veterinary organisations, is extending its campaign to warn pet owners about the dangers that hot walks pose to dogs.

A survey by the British Veterinary Association after 2022’s record-breaking summer found that while around 1 in 10 (9 per cent) vets in small animal practice had seen at least one dog affected by the heat after being left in a hot car, almost four times as many vets (38 per cent) had seen at least one dog affected by the heat after being walked or exercised in hot weather.

The RSPCA also says that visits to the hot weather advice pages on its website sky-rocket at this time of year - highlighting the need to spread the message.

The group warns that taking pets outdoors in hot spells could be a “silent killer”.

Whilst the majority of dog owners would never dream of leaving their beloved pet in a car on a hot day, many people still inadvertently put their dogs at serious risk by taking them out for a walk, or for a day out to the beach or park, during hot spells.

Esme Wheeler, dog welfare specialist at the RSPCA said: “For so many of us, the start of warmer weather means we can spend more time outdoors in the sunshine.

"However, warm weather also comes with the increased risk to our dogs.

“Thanks to years of campaigning, public awareness of the dangers of leaving dogs in hot cars is high. However, exercising dogs in hot weather can also present a huge risk to our beloved animals and can be just as deadly - but we’re worried a lot of loving owners just don’t know this.

"Every single dog owner needs to be savvy as we enter summer, and be mindful of potential harm caused to dogs by more strenuous or sustained exercise on warmer days.

"Too many times we have seen people out running with their dogs, cycling with their dogs running alongside, or throwing balls for their dogs during hot weather, with beloved pets often left panting heavily and at serious risk of overheating."

She added: “All breeds and types of dog are at risk but those with underlying health conditions, especially ones affecting their breathing, and older or elderly dogs can overheat more easily, as well as overweight dogs, dogs with thick or double coats, and some large and flat-faced breeds.”

The coalition group has for many years highlighted how dogs die in hot cars.

British Veterinary Association junior vice president Anna Judson, said: “Every year, vets see a large number of cases of dogs requiring treatment for heat-related conditions, many of which are a result of being walked or exercised during the hottest parts of the day.

"It’s important that owners don’t let their guard down even when official warnings aren’t in place.

“We would like to see it become the norm that dog owners always err on the side of caution when it comes to hot weather, and instead, walk their pets in the early morning or late dusk when temperatures are cooler."

"Our message is simple - if in doubt, don’t go out.”