Police were called to Tŷ Milford Waterfront on June 7 after reports of drunk and disorderly behaviour from 41-year-old Wayne Tydeman.

The following day, Tydeman caused damage to a police cell at Haverfordwest Police Station.

He pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place and criminal damage at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on June 9.

Tydeman, of Robert Street, was fined a total of £180, and must pay £155 in compensation to Dyfed-Powys Police. He was also ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £72 surcharge.