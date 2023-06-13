A man was taken to hospital after a crash which closed the main road into Tenby for around three-and-a-half hours yesterday, Monday June 12.

The two-vehicle collision took place on the A478 at Pentlepoir at around 3.30pm.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: "One man was taken to hospital as a precaution and later discharged. The road was closed and reopened just after 7pm.”

 