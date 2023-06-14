The two defendants - from Narberth and Laugharne - faced charges of assault by beating and drink driving.

Here's a round-up of their cases.

MICHAEL SUDBURY, 47, of High Street in Narberth, attacked a woman in Carmarthen.

Sudbury was accused of assault by beating on June 1

He admitted the offence on June 5 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.

Sudbury was fined £120, and must pay £85 in costs.

DANIEL SMITH, 54, of Orchard Park in Laugharne, was caught twice the drink drive limit on the A4066 at Laugharne on May 18.

When breathalysed, Smith recorded 81 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, more than double the legal limit of 35.

He pleaded guilty at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on June 8, and was banned from driving for 19 months.

Smith was also fined £120, and must pay £85 in costs and a £48 surcharge.