A total of 16 international singers entered the competition, but Jessica’s performance means that she will now be one of just five finalists who will be competing on Sunday night in St David’s’ Hall, Cardiff.

The Welsh singer will be hoping to take the prestigious title as the competition marks its 40th anniversary.

Born and bred in Llandissilio, Jessica started her singing career at a young age as a competitor in the local eisteddfodau. She went on to gain success nationally in the Urdd and the National Eisteddfodau.

Jessica represented Pembrokeshire in the Young Farmers Eisteddfod winning the under 26 solo in 2008 and again in 2012.

She was awarded Vocalist of the Year in the Pembrokeshire Chevron Music Awards and Musical Student of the Year in her secondary school, Ysgol y Preseli, Crymych.

She graduated from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, gaining a distinction in MA Opera Performance and during her time at the RWCMD, gained a first-class honours undergraduate degree along with the Aneurin Davies award, Mansel Thomas prize, Margaret Tann Award, Elias Soprano award and was the 2016 Prince of Wales Scholar.

She regularly appears in concerts all over the UK as a guest artist and internationally, has performed in New York, China, Switzerland and Italy. Jessica now lives in Cardiff with her husband, Dyfed, and their dog Splott.

David Jackson, Artistic Director of Cardiff Singer of the World, said: "Drawing in the best of young global talent, Cardiff Singer of the World has firmly embedded itself as one of the most respected and significant international biennial vocal competitions - and where better to host it but the Land of Song?

"Having been a launch pad for so many careers, the competition has a long history of discovering and nurturing world-class talent, and we are excited to see what this year's competition will bring.”

Both the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and the Welsh National Opera orchestra will accompany the performers on stage, and widely acclaimed pianists Llŷr Williams and Simon Lepper return to celebrate their 20th year in the competition.

Followed by global audience, Cardiff Singer of the World was founded in 1983 and has become a major event in the classical music calendar. It takes places every two years and attracts professional opera singers from the world’s stage.

Past Welsh successes include Bryn Terfel who won it in 1989.