Nellie, the three-year-old Maltese poodle crossed with a Jack Russell, fell ill on the evening of May 31.

At first her owner Lucy Beswick believed it was a resurgence of pancreatitis, an ailment which the young dog had been diagnosed with just a few weeks earlier.

“The evening after being on the beach Nellie suddenly went very lethargic and refused to eat,” Lucy told the Western Telegraph.

“We thought maybe her pancreatitis had come back as this was something we’d sorted out just a few weeks prior with our vet, and had put her on a special diet to deal with it.”

But by the following morning, Nellie’s temperature was now rising.

“Her temperature by now was 38.5 and she was dehydrated, even though I’d been syringing water into her.

"We took her to the vet and she was immediately put on a drip and the following day, Friday, she had an enema to flush out any badness.

"That night the vet phoned me up again to ask whether Nellie had swallowed any medication she may have found lying around our house.

"I knew this wasn’t possible and then I remembered her eating this black crusty object on the beach the day that she fell ill.”

Nellie by now had become swollen around her face, chin and abdomen, which suggested to the vet that she had consumed some form of poison.

“She was given an anaphylactic, but because she was so small her organs just wouldn’t cope.”

In the early hours of Sunday, June 5, Nellie suddenly convulsed.

“Sadly it was neurological and went to her brain,” said Lucy.

“She was on a life support machine and when I went in and saw them turn it off, the pain I felt was unreal.

“This all happened just a few days after her third birthday. Nellie was my little puppy who never left my side. She was my shadow and the grief that we’ve experience since her death is dreadful.”

Lucy is now questioning how many other animals have been killed as a result of oil bergs such as the one that killed Nellie, which are being washed up on shore after large oil tankers empty their ballast tanks several miles out at sea.

“Nellie was attracted to the oil berg because of its smell, which was palm oil,” explained Lucy.

“But it wasn’t the palm oil that killed her. What killed her was the highly toxic substance that was inside the berg, and the vet is of the opinion that it was cyanide.

“Four or five dead birds were washed up on Newgale the same time that we were there, and this begs the question, what damage are these bergs doing not just to animals on the shore but wild mammals and birds out at sea?

“It’s shocking that ships are allowed to do this and it’s high time that it was made illegal.”

Lucy is now considering setting up a petition urging the UK government to review the current situation concerning the offloading of oil bergs.

“Everything is still very raw at the moment since losing Nellie, but this is definitely something that I’m going to follow through. It shouldn’t be allowed to happen,” she said.

Meanwhile members of the public are being asked to be extra vigilant when walking their dogs in Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion in case further oil bergs have been washed up along the beaches and coastline.