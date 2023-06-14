Jessie Nicholson then proceeded to walk into the Sainsbury's store in Upper Park Road and steal a bottle of gin that was valued at £22.50.

The offences took place at around 9.20am on Monday, June 12, which was just three days following Nicholson's release from prison on Friday.

“When he was in custody, he had an enforced abstinence from alcohol and when he came out, he fell off the wagon,” his solicitor Michael Kelleher told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

“The day after he was released, he was burgled and his phone and his wallet were taken.

"Police found his wallet but they never found his phone, so he wasn’t able to get in touch with anyone over the weekend.

“He fell off the wagon having spent nine weeks in custody, and he took a bottle of gin because he didn’t have the money to pay for it, and he was shouting in the street.”

The court heard that Jessie Nicholson breached a previous restraining order on April 26 by jumping in front of moving vehicles in Tenby and of being abusive towards the drivers and members of the public.

On the same day he assaulted two special constables and used threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Magistrates remanded Nicholson in custody until June 27 when he will return to Swansea Crown Court for sentence.

"This is for fear of your re-comitting further offences and because of your previous record," said presiding magisrates Dr Iain Robertson-Steele.