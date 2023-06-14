Volunteers who turned out in Saundersfoot at the weekend were asked to keep an eye out for fag-ends on the sands and streets and to pick up as many as they could.

The task of tallying up the butts fell to keen beach-cleaner Julie Davies, who was horrified to count nearly 800!

Julie announced the result of the count on the Saundersfoot Connect Facebook page, where she said: “I coudn't count every butt collected... some were caught up in a bag with a nappy, others with beer can dregs... but I did manage to count 796 butts! SEVEN HUNDRED AND NINETY SIX!”

Julie heroically assembled the cigarette ends to represent the total collected. (Image: Julie Davies)

And she reminded smokers that cigarette butts are not biodegradable but can actually take 14 years to break apart.

Keep Britiain Tidy says that the butts are made from a type of plastic – plasticised cellulose acetate, the toxins of which seep into soil, sand or water.

The cigarette ends were picked up in just over an hour. (Image: Julie Davies)

Julie added: “Cigarettes should be stubbed out and put in a bin.

“Dropped in a gutter they can blow on to the beach so if you are not near a bin, please keep it with you until you can correctly dispose of it.

“ Putting a cigarette butt down a drain is no good, as these butts end up going into our waterways and eventually to the sea, causing harm to marine and plant life.”

People have reacted to Julie’s post with various expressions of horror, including ‘pretty disgusting’, ‘wow’, ‘yuk’ and ‘arggh’, as well as praise for her work in counting the smelly cigarette ends and highlighting the problem.

Julie admitted: “ I was definitely grateful to smell the roses in the Sensory Garden after the count!”