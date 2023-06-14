Police officers were called to a property in Pembroke Dock after members of the public reported seeing a weapon there.

Police closed the road for safety reasons while the incident was dealt with.

Officers confirmed that they arrested a 61-year-old man on suspicion of firearms offences, he has since been released while further investigations take place.

“Police attended a property in Laws Street, Pembroke Dock on Monday evening, June 12, following a report of a weapon being seen at the property,” said a spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police.

“A 61-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a firearm offence and has been released under investigation pending further police enquiries.

“The road was closed for safety of the public and reopened at about 9pm.”