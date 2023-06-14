Pembrokeshire County Show takes place on Wednesday 16 and Thursday 17August.

As always, the show is set to be a fantastic two days of livestock, competitions, attractions and much more.

General entry tickets for the show are now available at an early birds rate online. Adults tickets cost £13, children £8 (five-16 years) four years and under are free.

At the event in August visitors will be able to tickle their tastebuds in the Castell Howell Food Hall, marvel, listen to the all-day entertainment from the music stage, visit the livestock classes, be wowed by the showjumping, explore the horticulture, arts and crafts entries.

They can also shop ‘til they drop in the Country Market area, which will showcase over 40 quality local and award-winning product and craft stalls and much much more.

Tickets for members of the society will be launched shortly. These will be at a discounted rate for members. Members of the public can join the society at an annual subscription of £30. To do this, contact the show office or you can join online.

Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society said it was indebted to its staff, volunteers and trustees of for their commitment, support and effort in helping host the event.

The society is proud to have many local, regular, sponsors who make the event possible.

Sponsorship Manager, Richard Cole, said: “Sponsorship and Pembrokeshire County Show have been a successful combination for the last 45 years.

“Sponsors have enjoyed promoting their businesses through the varied mediums of banners, announcements, show rings, buildings, equine and livestock classes and championships over the years.

“It isn’t too late. If you'd like to discuss becoming a corporate sponsor please complete the form on our website.”