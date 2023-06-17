Cefin, the mouse mascot raising funds for the church, is already much travelled, visiting businesses and organisations in the community with his creator, Jacky Hole.

And posing for photographs with Pembroke and District Male Voice and Serendipity Ladies choirs was too good an opportunity to miss.

The well-supported concert for church funds featured 20 items of various musical genres - from Elvis to Elton John; Irish and South African songs to Welsh hymns and the Vicar of Dibley theme. All were chosen by Juliet Rossiter, musical director for both choirs, supported by pianists Carole Rees for the men and Heather Williams for the ladies.

There was 1950s pop from Serendipity with a very lively Lollipop, while the male voice’s regular finale, American Trilogy, had choristers from Tenby and Whitland choirs joining on stage, along with two recent Pembroke recruits.

The evening ended with both choirs combining for Syahamba.

MC was Matthew John with Sandra Weigel introducing Serendipity’s programme for the first time.

Thanks were expressed by the Rector, the Rev Martin Cox, and church members provided excellent refreshments to sign off a memorable musical evening.