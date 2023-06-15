Steff Howells, 27, was saved by his rugby team who administered CPR for 17 minutes while he lay unconscious on the pitch.

Following the incident in October 2022, Steff is urging people across Wales to learn or refresh vital CPR and defibrillation skills as part of Men’s Health Week.

Steff – who was described as "one of the fittest men on the pitch" - has played for Clwb Rygbi Cymry Caerdydd since moving to the capital from Crymych.

“It was a regular Saturday. I picked up a coffee with a friend in the morning and went to play rugby on Pontcanna Fields,” he said.

“Next thing I know, I’m waking up at the University Hospital of Wales with no recollection of what happened.

“When I found out I had suffered a cardiac arrest on the rugby pitch, I couldn’t believe it. I’m young, I’m fit, I’m healthy, I’ve played over 150 games of rugby. I never thought something like that would even be possible.

“I was really lucky, my teammates acted quickly, started CPR and ultimately saved my life.”

Early intervention is vital when a cardiac arrest happens, and with every passing minute that life-saving CPR and defibrillation isn’t performed, the patient’s risk of survival decreases by 10 percent.

Dave Pemberton, medic for Clwb Rygbi Cymry Caerdydd, was pitch-side when Steff collapsed.

“It was a stressful and difficult situation,” he said. “I went into professional mode. I could see he wasn’t breathing, and I knew I had to act quickly.

"My only focus was bringing him back to life. I immediately started chest compressions while another person called 999, and an ambulance was on its way straight away.

“We were lucky to have a defib pitch-side so we could use that on Steff before he was rushed to hospital.

“Steff is one of the fittest guys on the field. It just goes to show that something like this can happen to anyone.”

Both Steff and Dave are now urging others to learn vital CPR skills.

“If a cardiac arrest happens to someone close to you, do something,” said Steff who is now back in training with his team.

“You don’t have to have CPR training behind you. Call 999 and the call taker will tell you what to do.

“I’ll forever be grateful for the work of Dave and the team; if they hadn’t acted quickly, the quality of life I would have now would have decreased dramatically.”

Dave added: “If you’re ever in a situation where you need to perform CPR, the first thing you need to do is shout for help. Call 999 and start CPR straight away.

“You’ve got nothing to lose. Ultimately, if you do nothing, the person has no chance of surviving.”