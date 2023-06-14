Residents are invited to attend a training course tomorrow, Thursday June 15, on how to use the defibrillator and potentially save a life.

This will take place at Templeton CP School, SA67 8RS, at 7pm.

The defibrillator has been funded by the Friends of Templeton School (FoTS) - a charity run by parents of the school.

Headteacher Kevin Phelps said: “I am exceptionally pleased to support this scheme, which can be accessed and used by all members of the local community.”

The Friends of Templeton School are now looking to the local communities of Templeton and Cold Blow to help subsidise the £1,350 purchase of the defibrillator.

A spokesperson for FoTS said: “Any donations would be greatly appreciated to help off-set costs to FoTS, ensuring that more money is available to support future projects for the pupils of Templeton C.P. School.

"Please support this fantastic scheme and visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-templeton-primary-school-defibrillator."

The defibrillator was installed by Tony Wall, CFR team co-ordinator for the South Pembrokeshire area. Tony also advises and assists with regards to service and maintenance of the defibrillator, alongside training for the local community.

The device is registered and supported by the British Heart Foundation’s National Defibrillator Network - also referred to as The Circuit - where the location of your nearest defibrillator can be easily accessed online.

Defibrillators have the potential to save lives, with the latest research showing that accessing these devices within three to five minutes of cardiac arrest increases the chances of survival by 40 per cent.

The presence of a defibrillator at Templeton C.P School is hugely important given that staff, children and visitors to the school will benefit, alongside the wider community – bridging the gap between the next nearest defibrillators.

These are located outside The Boar’s Head in Templeton village or at the B4314 crossroads at Princes Gate.

More information is available on www.bhf.org.uk or via a call to 999 during an emergency.