Rachel, 31, will swim 1.2 miles of North Beach, Tenby to raise vital funds for Muscular Dystrophy UK, which funds research into treatments for rare, life-limiting muscle-wasting conditions and supports more than 110,000 adults and children across the UK affected by these conditions.

“My sister was a carer for Jacob, who lived with a condition called Duchenne muscular dystrophy for which there is currently no cure,” said Rachel.

“Sadly Jacob lost his battle to the condition in August 2020, aged just 25.

"This was particularly sad as he was just an active sportsman who despite living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy travelled the world and ranked among the best in his beloved sport of Boccia, even representing Team GB at the London 2012 Paralympics.

“Everyone who knew Jacob was touched by his kindness and was grateful to him for showing us all that when life gets tough, it's important to just continue with a smile on your face.

"So, Jacob, this swim is for you!".

Former boccia World No. 1 Jacob, and ex-pupil at Ysgol y Preseli in Crymych, competed in the London Games in 2012, and at the 2014 World Championships, he helped Team Great Britain capture silver in the pairs and bronze in the individual competition.

Jacob also reached world No. 1 in his category in the 2015-2016 season and retired before the Rio 2016 Paralympics.

The swim is being made in memory of Paralympian hero, Jacob Thomas (Image: Muscular Dystrophy UK)

Rachel’s passion for sea swimming began three years ago, when she joined the local swimming club, the Bluetits.

“I’d been suffering with anxiety and panic attacks and thought that by joining the group it would give me a boost and help to interact socially," she said.

“Little did I realise just how much a dip in the sea could improve my mood.

"When you feel low and you go for a sea swim, you come out elated – it’s addictive! I’ve made so many friends through the Bluetits. It’s surprising how many other people I’ve met who’ve been in a similar situation.”

Rachel, from Neyland, has enjoyed the support of her family and staff at Value Independence CIC, who supported Jacob in his later years, to host different fundraising events including a coffee morning, Easter bingo session and a club night.

To date she’s raised over £800 for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Anne who would like to donate to her fundraising swim can do so via her Justgiving page at justgiving.com/fundraising/rachel-mayhew5.