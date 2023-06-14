Fishguard and Goodwick RNLI fundraisers are holding a Dawn Walk to mark the summer solstice at 6am on June 21.

The circular walk starts and ends at Pwllgwaelod car park and will take walkers around Dinas Head to Cwm yr Eglwys and then back through the valley.

There will be an option of just doing the valley walk from Pwllgwaelod to Cwm yr Eglwys and back for those who want to walk on a flatter path.

After the walk a free breakfast roll and hot and cold drinks will be available to walkers who need to have raised a minimum of £10 for the RNLI to qualify.

Walkers are asked to arrive at Pwllgwaelod 15 minutes before the walk to leave at 6am prompt.

Well-behaved dogs are welcome but must be kept on a lead at all times.

Sponsorship forms available from A&E Nichols of Fishguard, ringing 01348 872807, or by contacting the RNLI Fishguard Fundraisers Facebook page.