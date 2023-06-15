Nights Under Canvas was set up by Stephen and Catrin Bradley to hire out luxury bell tents throughout Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, and the Gower.

They offer experiences in all shapes and sizes for weddings, birthdays, staycations, hen dos, movie nights and can even supply a bubble tent for star gazing.

“We offer glamping packages with the sort of style and comfort that leaves our clients feeling relaxed without all the hassle of setting up a tent,” Stephen explained.

The business is now lining up with the best in Wales as it challenges for the Tourism and Leisure StartUp category in the country’s final of the StartUp Awards next week. It is also a finalist for the Swansea Bay Startup of the Year.

Nights Under Canvas offer their glamping experiences throughout west and south-west Wales. (Image: Nights Under Canvas)

The StartUp Awards has been launched to recognise the booming startup scene across the UK which has accelerated since the 2019 pandemic. Over 800,000 new businesses were founded in the UK since 2021, a 4.3 per cent increase from the year before.

A record number of businesses applied to this year’s StartUp Awards, with 1,100 firms shortlisted across ten UK nations and regions.

The contribution of these firms - all of which were started in the last three years - is significant, having created over 5,000 new jobs since they were established and generating annual sales of £584 million.

Nights Under Canvas is based at Thomas Chapel, near Kilgetty, from where it extends its services across west and south-west Wales.

Father-of-two Stephen, 49, explained that the impact of Covid led him to make a change from his previous working environment.

“I lost an uncle to Covid and that really showed me how quickly things can happen in life,” he said.

“I’ve always been someone to put my mental wellbeing first and make changes if I was being weighed down, and after making the jump we are now heading into our second year of trading.

“I have always had an ambition to run my own business, I suppose because there is an element of being able to really push yourself and seeing what you can achieve.”

He and Catrin said they are ‘thrilled’ to make the StartUp shortlists for their enterprise and added: “We would like to thank family, friends and all our clients who have supported us on our journey so far”.

The winners of each category, including the Wales Startup of the Year, will be announced at the awards that will take place on Thursday June 22 at Depot in Cardiff.