St Davids Gin and Kitchen has donated five percent of sales of its first small batch of The Gem St Davids Seaweed Spiced Rum to St Davids lifeboat station.

The drink is inspired by the remarkable and courageous story of Sidney Mortimer who rescued crew and lifeboat men stranded on rocks in high seas.

St Davids 12 oared sail assisted lifeboat, The Gem, with 15 crew launched to rescue coal vessel the Democrat during a violent storm on October 13 1910.

The Gem successfully rescued the three sailors but was smashed against the notorious Bitches reef and lost to the sea along with three of her crew, including the great-great uncle of the present coxswain.

The survivors clung to the rocks for fourteen hours, eventually drying a box of matches and setting ablaze their oilskins to signal shore.

Sidney Mortimer, a 17-year-old fisherman with a 20 foot fishing boat, selflessly went to the aid of the shipwrecked survivors.

He made two trips in adverse weather conditions to bring the surviving 12 RNLI crewmen and three casualties ashore. Sidney would later be awarded the RNLI Silver Medal and would go on to become the RNLI's youngest coxswain at the age of just 18.

Neil Walsh, owner of St Davids Gin and Kitchen, said: “It is our pleasure and honour to donate £1,000 from the sales of our very first small batch of rum to St Davids Lifeboat Station.

“The men and women of St Davids lifeboat station provide essential safety for seafarers, voyagers and visitors, and have done so for over 150 years

“We’re delighted to make this donation to the charity and have also gifted a souvenir tot glass to each of the crew.”

Will Chant, RNLI Coxswain for St Davids RNLI lifeboat, added: “On behalf of the station I’d like to thank Neil and his team at St Davids Gin and Kitchen for not only this generous donation but also commemorating one of our station’s historic lifeboats The Gem.

“We will all be able to raise a glass to all those who’ve paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of service.”