Bipolar UK, the charity aiming to bring awareness and support to those with bipolar, revealed that an average diagnosis of bipolar in Wales comes within 11.9 years of the first contact with health services compared to the average UK diagnosis time of 9.5 years.

There are more than 50,000 people in Wales living with the condition, with the charity sating the research reveals that the healthcare system in Wales is failing those with the condition.

The Bipolar Minds Matter report was carried out by the Bipolar Commission at the National Centre for Mental Health (NCMH) at Cardiff University.

It was compiled by 26 world-leading experts with academic, clinical and lived experience of bipolar and calls for an immediate restructure of Wales’ healthcare system to readdress systemic flaws that are failing patients living with the condition.

Simon Kitchen, CEO of Bipolar UK, said: “In Wales the average delay to diagnosis is two years and four months longer than it is in England.

“Imagine living with a condition for nearly 12 years without the right treatment and support – that’s what people all over Wales are having to cope with. It’s simply not good enough.

“We also want to address the fact that those living with bipolar in Wales have been found to be significantly older when they’re diagnosed – 36.1 years of age compared to the 33.6-year average age in England.

“This is due to a combination of factors including social stigma surrounding the condition, people not seeing their GP when they’re experiencing hypomania or mania and a lack of specialist training around bipolar across the health sector.

“It is our mission to explain what bipolar is (and isn’t) and ensure that people living with the condition can get a quicker diagnosis to access the support they need. Then they can have long periods of stability and a much better quality of life.”

The report highlights the need to reduce diagnosis time and deliver a better continuity of care, leading to a better quality of life for those living with bipolar, a reduction in bipolar-related suicides and a reduced financial burden on taxpayers.

Mr Kitchen said: “To reduce diagnosis time it is essential that bipolar screening is ingrained across primary and secondary services and for specialist training to be introduced across the NHS to increase the accuracy of diagnosis which is adding to significant delays.

“Continuity of care is also the bedrock of this model, with strong long-term relationships between individual clinicians and patients a critical factor.

“There are currently not enough specialists in bipolar in Wales which means that symptoms are often being missed.”

To read the Bipolar Commission full report and/or an executive summary, visit www.bipolaruk.org/bipolarcommission

To take part in a National Centre for Mental Health study and sign up for the global community dedicated to research, visit www.ncmh.info/bipolaruk