Ollie George, a former Ysgol y Preseli pupil, represented Wales at the Trail De Guerledan European Trail Running Championships in Brittany.

The sports and exercise science student from The University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) was the first Welsh runner to finish, and 12th out of 800 European runners.

He was also second in his age category, completing the race in a time of 2:12:45.

Ollie has always had a passion for running since he was a child, when he was used to running after the cattle herd on his family’s Pembrokeshire farm..

He was selected to represent Wales at a European level after he came second in the Welsh Trail Running Championships at Devil’s Bridge near Aberystwyth in April.

He’s also had the opportunity to compete with the university this year, at the BUCS Cross Country Championships in Pembrey where he put in a fine performance and finished as the highest placed UWTSD athlete in a highly competitive race.

The Trail De Guerledan, in the mountain trail range of Brittany, was Ollie’s first official opportunity to represent Wales.

“To compete in a high standard race like this, and to compete overseas, is quite a bizarre and thrilling honorary experience,” he said.

“Personally, I always wanted to be a professional runner from a young age, and I was determined to do so by working hard, training and succeeding at races.”

Ollie’s currently a first-year student at UWTSD, and he decided to study at the university as he wanted to develop his running technique.

He said the course has helped him to develop his career as an athlete.

“Geraint Forster, my lecturer has provided me with useful information to aid my running career, including providing me with a VO2 Max Test,” he said.

Lecturer Geraint Forster added: “It's great that the university has been able to support Ollie in his sporting pursuits alongside his studies.

“As a member of the Individual Sports Academy, Ollie receives support including track sessions, strength and conditioning sessions and sports therapy clinics.”