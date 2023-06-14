National Theatre Live’s performance of Fleabag will be broadcast live from the West End and will be screened live at the Torch Theatre in Milford Haven on Thursday.

Fleabag is written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Killing Eve) and directed by Vicky Jones.

The one-woman show follows a woman living her sort of life as the oversexed, emotionally unfiltered and self-obsessed Fleabag is left with nothing to lose when family and friendships are under strain and a guinea pig café is struggling to keep afloat.

The hilarious, award-winning play inspired the BBC series of the same name.

It went on a record-breaking box-office run in cinemas in 2019 after being filmed live on stage in London’s Wyndham’s Theatre, and it was played to sold-out audiences in both London and New York.

It has received rave reviews from the likes of WhatOnStage and Broadway World. It is presented by DryWrite, Soho Theatre and Annapurna Theatre.

National Theatre Live’s Fleabag will be broadcast live at the Torch Theatre on Thursday, June 15 and 7pm.

Tickets cost £15 for an adult, £13 for concessions and £8.50 for those under 26 and can be bought at www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.