This exciting new sporting fundraiser will be held at St Davids Rugby Club on Saturday, 12 August.

Both charitable organisations are integral in supporting good end-of-life care in Pembrokeshire.

Although, the local Health Board support both causes and Welsh Government support Paul Sartori Hospice at Home, they are reliant on the support and generosity of the local community, organisations and businesses to help fund services.

Sam Wilson-Croft, Business Manager at Shalom said: “We understand the financial strain on families currently, so we have pooled our resources to organise a fun event for the whole family and community, which will not put a strain on the purse strings whilst supporting two local charities.”

Toni Dorkings, Paul Sartori Community Fundraiser, said: “The day will be so much fun with games for all ages and abilities. We have had great support from local businesses who are bringing stalls, local classic car groups will be bringing their pride and joy to show off, as well as many more attractions for the whole family.”

To book your team, you can register at www.paulsartori.org/events/skool-sports-day/ and it will only cost £10 for a team of 4. Children’s games will be held 11am – 1pm and Adult games will take part 2pm – 4pm.

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home provides a range of services to Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness, including home nursing care, equipment loan, complementary therapy, bereavement and counselling support, physiotherapy, advance care planning and training.

The services provided by the Paul Sartori Hospice at Home enable people in the later stages of any life-limiting illness to be cared for and to die at home with dignity, independence, pain free and surrounded by those they hold most dear, if that is their wish. All of the services are free of charge and are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, thanks to the generosity of the Pembrokeshire Community.

Further information on the charity and its services can be obtained by visiting their website, or by phoning 01437 763223.

Shalom House Palliative Care Day Centre supports the people of Pembrokeshire, providing holistic, accessible, personalised care for those who have been diagnosed with cancer and other life limiting illnesses, such as Motor Neurone Disease, MS, Parkinson’s and COPD. We are here to support people through difficult times and to support a better quality of life.

Shalom House offers a day centre Monday to Friday and when funding permits, we offer Monday – Friday overnight respite care on set dates throughout the year.