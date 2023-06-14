Clarbeston Road History Society is hosting two events at the end of June and start of July where those interested in history can find out more about Wiston Roman Fort.

In 2013, excavations were carried out by Dyfed Archaeological Trust which confirmed that the site was a Roman fort and the following year, work was carried out on the Vicus site, a settlement outside of the Roman fort, where locals (the Demetae) would trade with the Romans during the Iron Age.

The society has put together an exhibition combining formal and informal history about the Roman fort and the Iron Age period, including a display about the Pembrokeshire Chariot Project which was the first in Wales on its 2018 discovery.

It is suitable for historians and the public, including children and it is hoped that representatives of the Dyfed Archaeological Trust, Amgueddfa Cymru – Museum Wales, and The Portable Antiquities Scheme will be in attendance.

The exhibition will be held at the Memorial Hall, Clarbeston Road, on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 between 2pm and 6pm and on Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2 between 2pm and 6pm.

There will also be a tombola, themed sets and refreshments.