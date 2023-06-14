Scarfe appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates this week charged with breaching the disqualification on five separate occasions between March 15 and April 19, 2023.

He faces ten additional charges of causing unnecessary suffering to dogs, pigs, sheep, poultry and bovine and of failing to take necessary steps to ensure ‘good practise’ concerning the animals’ welfare during those dates.

His daughter Brogan Scarfe, 24, of Woodbine Terrace, Pembroke, stood beside him in the dock facing identical charges of causing unnecessary suffering to dogs, pigs, sheep, poultry and bovine between March 15 and April 19.

She faces five further charges of failing to take unnecessary steps to ensure their welfare was sound and five charges of aiding and abetting her father’s breach of the disqualification imposed after his conviction in January.

“On January 26, 2022 the courts made a disqualification order under the Animal Welfare Act preventing Richard Scarfe from keeping various animals,” said barrister Christian Jowett, KC, who is prosecuting on behalf of Pembrokeshire County Council.

“An investigation was made by the local authority with site visits, and the upshot was that Pembrokeshire County Council discovered the defendant was continuing to keep animals which was a breach of the order.

"There were also deficiencies concerning their welfare, which is what led to the disqualification in the first place.”

Mr Jowett went on to say that on April 18, 2023, Pembrokeshire County Council visited the site accompanied by veterinary experts.

“Various animals were seized under the Animal Welfare Act and as these proceedings continue every day, the housing costs of the animals will increase plus further veterinary costs that might occur," he said.

"At the moment the cost has already amounted to around £25,000.”

Mr Jowett requested that the case be dealt with by the District Judge as opposed to the magistrates, as he felt it would be ‘difficult for a laybench to determine’.

Richard Scarfe and Brogan Scarfe were represented in court by Mr Michael Kelleher acting as an agent.

“Both defendants will contest these proceedings and don’t accept that what the Prosecution is saying is correct,” he said.

The case was adjourned until June 22 when it will be listed at Llanelli Magistrates Court to be heard by District Judge Mark Layton.

Both defendants were released on unconditional bail.