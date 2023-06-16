To mark the 70th anniversary of the national school crossing patrol service, Pembrokeshire County Council hosted a celebration event to thank the borough’s 23 school crossing patrol officers who – whatever the weather – are on hand to help pupils cross the road safely on their journey to and from school.

“We wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you to all our school crossing patrol officers – past and present,” said Darren Thomas, Pembrokeshire council’s head of infrastructure and environment.

“They are unsung heroes guiding children safely across our roads in Pembrokeshire, and their commitment is appreciated by many people in the wider community.”

The officers were presented with a commemorative pin badge and a card at the event to mark the 70th anniversary at County Hall.