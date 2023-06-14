Daniel Hooper, 50, of Llandeilo, appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court on Thursday, May 25.

Hooper was accused of trespassing on land between Small Dean Lane and London Road in Wendover, Buckinghamshire, and helped create underground tunnels to hinder the construction of the HS2 line, which the protestors occupied between September 10 and November 14, 2021.

He pleaded guilty on May 24 to a charge of obstructing or disrupting a person engaged in lawful activity.

Hooper was made the subject of a one-year community order – as part of which he must complete 40 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay a £95 surcharge.

Hooper – who became the face of the Newbury bypass protests in 1996 by living in tunnels to disrupt work – was sentenced alongside four other members of the group HS2 Rebellion.

Sacha James, 22, William French, 19, and George Keeler, 23 – each of Denmark Road in Manchester – all pleaded guilty to the same offence and were sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge, and must each pay a £22 surcharge.

William Harewood, 32, of Colston Road in Bristol, was sentenced to an 18-month conditional discharge, and must pay a £22 surcharge.

All five defendants were also ordered to pay costs of £500.