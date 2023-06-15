A PEMBROKESHIRE company director was fined for failing to provide accounts to Companies House.
Kathleen Denise Waters, 59, of Jeffreystone, Pembrokeshire, admitted failing to provide company accounts when they were due at Cardiff Magistrates Court on June 8.
She admitted that on May 31, she failed to deliver a copy of accounts for the financial year to the registrar of companies at Companies House, Cardiff, in relation to KDW Inns Limited which she is a director of.
She was ordered to pay £150 fine, £60 surcharge and £75 costs.
