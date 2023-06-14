A motion by Plaid Cymru called on the Welsh Government to formally request the enactment of section 48(1) of the Wales Act 2017 to align the Senedd’s legislative competence over water within the geographic boundary of Wales.

It also requested that the Welsh Government seek further powers over sewage in Wales to combat the rising amount that is being pumped into Welsh rivers.

The motion – which was backed by the majority of Senedd Members - was heard in the Senedd on Wednesday, June 7.

MS Adam Price said: “For over 100 million cubic metres of water exported annually just from the Elan valley, Welsh Waters gets just over £7 million – that’s equal to 7p per cubic metre – when Severn Trent, the recipient of that water, charges its own customers 20 times that.

“This incredibly wet country has rising water poverty because we are currently prevented by law to setting a fair price for the water we export, while the companies that receive the water make excessive profits for their shareholders based on the essentially cost-price-only export of water.”

Cefin Campbell, MS for Mid & West Wales, said: “From Tryweryn, to Llanwyddyn and the Elan Valley, water remains an emotive issue within the Welsh consciousness.

"For too long, Wales and its communities have been left powerless in its control of this water – unable to set a fair price, or able to better scrutinise the associated pollution and environmental issues.

“I’m heartened the Senedd supported Plaid Cymru’s calls for powers over water to be devolved to Wales – which would give us the means to address the problem of sewage in our rivers and seas, and tackle soaring water bills.”

Mr Price added following the debate: “Plaid Cymru has been calling on these powers for decades, so I am delighted to see the Senedd back calls to formally request the devolution of water to Wales.

“The system as it stands is positively feudal, it must be changed so that we can have a fair price for our water and the people of Wales can benefit from our natural resources.”