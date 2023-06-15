The trunk road at Ffynnon Woods west of Llanddewi Velfrey will close at 8pm on Friday, June 16 and will reopen at 5am on Monday, June 19 to allow the connection between the existing A40 and new A40 at the tie-in point as part of the A40 Llanddewi Velfrey to Redstone Cross Improvements Scheme.

Hywel Dda Health Board is asking people to follow the diversion signs which are being put in place and to allow extra time for their journeys.

Traffic management personnel are expected to be located at the Whitland and Penblewin roundabout throughout the closure to assist road users.

The health board has also confirmed that all emergency services, including the NHS, 111 Cymru and local GP Out-of-Hours services, are aware of the diversions as well as details of the dedicated emergency vehicle route that will be in place throughout the closure.

This is not adversely expected to affect the emergency response times within the county.

The 26-mile diversion will enable engineers to connect the new section of the A40 to the old section at the tie-in point as part of the A40 Llanddewi Velfrey to Redstone Cross Improvements Scheme in Pembrokeshire.

Work started on the project in the summer of 2021 and is due for completion by autumn 2023.

A spokesman for the scheme, which is being led by Griffiths contractors, said the work had been timed to reduce disruption.

He said: "Due to the significant level differences between the existing A40 and new A40 the principal contractor will require a weekend closure.

"To ensure that minimal disruption is caused to local communities, commuters, and the local economy the closure has been scheduled for the weekend of June 16-19, 2023, outside of the summer holiday season.

"The closure has been discussed extensively within the traffic management liaison group, which includes the key statutory authorities that use the A40.

"As a result it was identified that emergency services need to maintain a route through and therefore Henllan Lane located immediately south of the A40 will also be closed other than for listed residents living on the lane and emergency service vehicles."

All heavy goods vehicles will be required to take the alternative South Wales Trunk Road Agency route via the A4076 and A477.