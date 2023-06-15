A MAN has been jailed for life for murdering his brother at an address near Ammanford.
Tyler Lindley, 20, appeared at Swansea Crown Court today (Thursday, June 15) accused of killing Cameron Lindley, 22, at a property on Treforis, Betws, on September 8 last year.
Lindley, of Cimla, has been in custody since the death of his brother. He previously denied a charge of murder, but had admitted a charge of manslaughter.
He was due to face trial this month, but this was delayed after Lindley was taken from custody to a mental health facility in March and concerns were raised about his mental state and ability to stand trial.
However, in April, the court heard that medical reports had deemed there was “no psychiatric defence” in this case. A month later, Lindley pleaded guilty to a charge of murder.
Judge Paul Thomas ordered Lindley serves a minimum of 18 years in prison.
More to follow.
