The first Pembrokeshire home-builder has been awarded 'registered developer' status under a new quality and customer services code.
The status has been conferred on Mill Bay Homes by the recently-formed New Homes Quality Board (NHQB).
The NHQB is charged with overseeing reforms in the regulation of the build quality and customer service provided by new-build housing developers.
As part of the changes, a New Homes Ombudsman Service has been established, as well as a new code of practice – the New Homes Quality Code.
The code has been designed to cover the whole process of buying a new home – from initial contact to the end of the developer’s two-year warranty.
Stuart Spence, head of sales at Mill Bay Homes said: “We’ve completed a comprehensive review process to ensure we comply with all areas of the code, and to provide customers with increased confidence when buying one of our homes.
"It is a testament to the quality of the homes we build, and to our levels of ongoing customer service that are the first housing developer in Pembroke shire to be accepted as a Registered Developer within the new code.
"It is a great initiative, and a real step forward for the industry. Being accredited demonstrates our commitment to delivering a thorough and professional service throughout the full customer journey.”
Mill Bay Homes is a subsidiary of the ateb Group. One hundred per cent of the profit made is gift-aided to its parent company to help fund the support and regeneration of local communities and provide a range of affordable housing across the region.
