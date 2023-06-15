Narberth Youth Theatre (NYT), which was formed nearly 12 years ago will be registering learners aged from eight to 18 and running two workshops in its new home at the Queens Hall, Narberth.

“After a short break, NYT is excited to be getting back in the room - to create, to play and have a much fun as we can,” said the group’s Cherylee Barker.

“Shakespeare once wrote ‘All the world’s a stage…’ and NYT agrees 100 per cent.

“We love to step out and challenge ourselves whenever we get the opportunity. Over the years we have performed in a car showroom, a local museum, a church, on the streets of Narberth and in many other weird and wonderful places.

“This year will be no different. To know more, pop along and see us in our new home and have some creative fun.”

There will be two workshops later on today.

The first is a one-hour junior session at 5.15pm for primary pupils aged eight to 11 years. This is a creative play and performance-based class for all abilities.

At 6.15pm, there will be a seniors session for secondary pupils in years 7 to 13, which will be a one-hour introduction to performance for stage and film.

With NYT’s mission to support and nurture all creative talent, members will have loads to look forward to, added Cherylee.

She explained: “We see ourselves as playing the part of a community educator for those interested in developing their skills in performance, film and creativity.

“As a member of NYT you will have access to experienced facilitators, a safe place to create, theatre visits and skills-based workshops in drama and film.

“Thanks to our creative partners we have summer workshops planned. In the meantime, like our Facebook page and keep yourself up to date with workshop news and special events.”

For enquiries about this event and to register your interest, email narberthyouththeatre@yahoo.co.uk or telephone 07971881539.