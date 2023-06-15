The announcement was made by deputy mayor Cllr Steve Thomas at an Extraordinary Meeting on Wednesday evening (June 14).

"I've spoken to police officers earlier today and they have confirmed that there is now an investigation going on," he said.

The local government monitoring officer has also been informed of the allegations and this is expected to result in further investigations by Audit Wales and the Ombudsman.

The internal auditor has also requested access to Neyland Town Council’s accounts up to the end of the last financial year.

“The internal auditor is not particularly happy with some of the last financial year’s findings nor with some of the entries which he’s been presented with,” said Cllr Steve Thomas.

“We should be open and transparent, so I propose we grant this access as soon as possible.”

Cllr Thomas' proposal was unanimously agreed by members.

As a result of the police investigation, a vote of no confidence in each of the accused councillors was passed by five votes to one, with Cllr Peter Hay rejecting the proposal.

The four councillors under investigation will now be temporarily barred from having any involvement in external committee and board meetings as representatives of Neyland Town Council.

The investigation concerns emails and private meetings which were allegedly carried out between four councillors and a paid employee to the exclusion of all other members.

Details of the alleged misconduct were unveiled earlier this month by Cllr Angela Radice.

“I’ve had the most horrendous seven months of my life,” said Cllr Radice at this week’s Extraordinary Meeting.

“My family life has suffered and my health has deteriorated. I’ve attended [town council] meetings for the sole purpose of intelligence gathering because I perceived that desperate wrongs were being done.”

Cllr Steve Thomas thanked Cllr Radice for exposing the emails.

“This was a particularly brave thing to do,” he said.

A vote of confidence was passed in Cllr Radice.

Also present at this week’s meeting was Dave Edwards who attended on behalf of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Standards Committee.

Speaking to the Western Telegraph following Wednesday’s meeting, newly elected mayor Cllr Brian Rothero expressed his disappointment at the latests findings.

“A vote of no confidence was tonight made in relation to one-third of the town council, and not one of those councillors have shown any remorse since these matters came to light last week. Neither have they sought to rectify their wrongdoing,” he said.

“To be appointed mayor at a time like this when the town council is in such a disarray is nothing to be proud of.

"Together with the deputy mayor and all the other new councillors who have recently come on board, I aim to achieve more in the next nine months than Neyland Town Council has achieved in the last nine years.

"I want to promote the town council more and ensure it starts working for the people of Neyland.”