Juno, previously known as Dyfed Willa Rose, was born on the Dyfed Shire Horse Farm on May 5, 2013.

Five years later she was spied by the then Duchess of Cornwall and The Prince of Wales during their visit to the farm in 2018.

Inspired by her visit, Her Majesty went on to chose Huw as one of her rural heroes when she guest edited the July 2022 edition of Country Life.

“We are so proud that a horse from Pembrokeshire has been chosen for such a prestigious role,” said Huw following his visit to Clarence House with his mother Enid Cole, on Tuesday.

“This is a real honour for such a small farm as ours, but also for the agricultural community and for the whole of Pembrokeshire as a county.”

After completing two years of training, Juno will be the first mare to take on this iconic role for the Regiment.

She will formally pass out of training at The King’s Birthday Parade, where she will carry the rank of Major and will be front and centre as she helps lead the mounted parade down The Mall to Horse Guards.

Queen Camilla meets members of the Household Cavalry as she names the new Household Cavalry Drum Horse 'Juno' ridden by Sergeant Major Daniel Evans (top) at Clarence House in London. (Image: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

At Clarence House, The Queen was greeted by the Commanding Officer of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Tom Armitage LG, who introduced Her Majesty to the Shire Horse mare.

To mark the official naming, The Queen presented Juno with a headcollar featuring a brass name plaque.

Juno was bought by the Household Cavalry in 2021.

To be considered ready for Parade, Juno has shown that she is able to be ridden with reins operated by the stirrups, while carrying an adult in full ceremonial uniform, along with the two silver kettledrums.

She has also proven that she is able to cope with crowd noise and be confident to stand out in front and lead the band.

Queen Camilla is presented with an oil painting by artist Mandy Shepherd (right) of the new Household Cavalry Drum Horse 'Juno' following a naming ceremony at Clarence House in London. (Image: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

Juno is the third shire from the Dyfed Shire Horse Farm to be selected for this role following Mercury, who was named by Queen Elizabeth II in 2010 and served in the Household Cavalry for over 10 years and finally Apollo who most recently took part in the Coronation Procession in May.

New Household Cavalry Drum Horse 'Juno' ridden by Sergeant Major Daniel Evans following a naming ceremony by Queen Camilla at Clarence House in London. (Image: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)