The Welsh Government will be implementing slower speed limits on parts of the A40 trunk road to allow for ongoing works to be carried out.

The speed limits will be in place for almost a month, from 00.01 hours on Monday, June 19 until 11.59pm on Saturday, July 15. The limits will be in place for the duration mentioned or until the limit signs are removed.

The restrictions are as follows:

Temporary 40mph or 10mph speed limit and no overtaking

The length of the trunk road that extends from a point 103 metres north of the junction with Withybush Road Roundabout, Haverfordwest to a point 106 metres south of the junction with the C3161 Haycastle Road, Wolfscastle.

The length of the trunk road that extends from a point 996 metres north of its junction with the C3161 Haycastle Road, Wolfscastle to a point 233 metres southeast of the centre of the junction with the B4331 St David’s Road, Letterston.

The length of the trunk road that extends from a point 618 metres northwest of the centre of the junction with the B4331 St David’s Road, Letterston to a point 40 metres south of the centre point of Rafael Roundabout, Fishguard.

The length of the trunk road that extends from a point 37 metres northeast of the junction with Rafael Roundabout, Fishguard to a point 521 metres northeast of the junction with the roundabout.

Temporary 10mph speed limit and no overtaking

The length of the trunk road that extends from its junction with Withybush Road Roundabout, Haverfordwest to a point 103 metres north of the junction with that roundabout including its circulatory carriageway.

The length of the trunk road that extends from a point 106 metres south of the junction with the C3161 Haycastle Road, Wolfscastle to a point 36 metres north of the junction at Bryn Gomer.

The length of the trunk road from a point 233 metres southeast of the centre of the junction with the B4331 St David’s Road, Letterston to a point 217 metres northwest of the junction.

The length of the trunk road from a point 40 metres south of the centre point of Rafael Roundabout to its junction with The Parrog Roundabout including the circulatory carriageways of Rafael, Windyhall and The Parrog roundabouts, Fishguard.

The length of the trunk road that extends from a point 521 metres northeast of the junction with Rafael Roundabout, Fishguard to a point 996 metres northeast of the junction with the roundabout.

The following speed limits will be in place for almost a month, from 00.01 hours on Wednesday, June 21 until 11.59pm on Saturday, July 15.

Temporary 40mph or 10mph speed limit and no overtaking on:

The length of the A40 trunk road that extends from a point 211 metres west of the junction with St Clears roundabout to a point 375 metres east of the junction with the unclassified road U6385 at Llanddewi Velfrey including the circulatory carriageways of Llanboidy Road and Blackbridge Roundabout, Whitland.

The length of the A40 trunk road that extends from a point 1.11km west of its junction with the unclassified U6385 to Lampeter Velfrey to a point 27 metres east of its junction with Robeston Wathen Roundabout including the circulatory carriageway of Penblewin Roundabout.

The length of the A40 trunk road that extends from a point 37 metres west of its junction with Robeston Wathen Roundabout to a point 36 metres east of its junction with Canaston Bridge Roundabout.

The length of the A40 trunk road that extends from a point 39 metres west of its junction with Canaston Bridge Roundabout to a point approximately 1.2km northeast of the centre point of its western junction with the county road known as Cartlett, Haverfordwest.

Temporary 10mph speed limit and no overtaking on: