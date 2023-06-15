Each day, the 2,600 members submit dozens of stunning photos from across the county, whether it is of local landmarks, flora and fauna or scenic views, they are able to get lovely photos to highlight the beauty.

Here are just a few of our recent favourites.

Sunset at Ceibwr. (Image: David Gillett (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Puffin on Skomer Island. (Image: Tracy Hall (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Carew Castle. (Image: Claire Hodges (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Speckled wood butterfly. (Image: Maggie Leeming (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

The World cruise ship in Fishguard. (Image: Stephen Griffin (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Up the Cleddau River. (Image: David Canton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Abercastle. (Image: Val Colella (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

