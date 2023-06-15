OUR members of the Western Telegraph Camera Club have been capturing the beauty of Pembrokeshire every day.

Each day, the 2,600 members submit dozens of stunning photos from across the county, whether it is of local landmarks, flora and fauna or scenic views, they are able to get lovely photos to highlight the beauty.

Here are just a few of our recent favourites.

Western Telegraph: Sunset at Ceibwr.Sunset at Ceibwr. (Image: David Gillett (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Puffin on Skomer Island.Puffin on Skomer Island. (Image: Tracy Hall (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Carew Castle.Carew Castle. (Image: Claire Hodges (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Speckled wood butterfly.Speckled wood butterfly. (Image: Maggie Leeming (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: The World cruise ship in Fishguard.The World cruise ship in Fishguard. (Image: Stephen Griffin (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Up the Cleddau River.Up the Cleddau River. (Image: David Canton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Abercastle.Abercastle. (Image: Val Colella (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured online and in print, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.