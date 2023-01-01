- Tyler Lindley is to be sentenced for murdering his brother.
- Cameron Lindley was killed at an address on Treforis in Betws, near Ammanford, on September 8, 2022.
- After earlier concerns about his fitness to stand trial, Tyler Lindley admitted the charge of murder in May.
- Judge Paul Thomas warned the defendant he faces "a sentence of life imprisonment".
