Tyler Lindley sentenced for murdering brother near Ammanford

Swansea Crown Court
Court
Crime
Ammanford
By Tom Moody

  • Tyler Lindley is to be sentenced for murdering his brother.
  • Cameron Lindley was killed at an address on Treforis in Betws, near Ammanford, on September 8, 2022.
  • After earlier concerns about his fitness to stand trial, Tyler Lindley admitted the charge of murder in May.
  • Judge Paul Thomas warned the defendant he faces "a sentence of life imprisonment".

