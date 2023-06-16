The Milford Haven Carnival is due to take place on Saturday, July 1, and will lead to road closures to ensure participants’ safety.

The relevant roads will be closed for varying periods of time according to a public notice that Pembrokeshire County Council placed in the Western Telegraph on June 14.

The specified roads and closure times are:

Waterloo Road, Hakin from Spikes Lane to Upper Hill Street from 12.30pm to 1.15pm.

Picton Road, Hakin from Hayston Ave to Waterloo Square from 12.30pm to 1.15pm.

Wellington Road, Hakin from Nelson Ave to Waterloo Square from 12.30pm to 1.15pm.

Whole length of Spikes Lane, Hakin from 12.55pm to 1.15pm.

Whole length of St Annes Road from 12.55pm to 1.30pm.

Charles Street from Great North Road to Dartmouth Street from 12.55pm to 2pm.

Dartmouth Street from Charles Street to Hamilton Terrace from 12.55pm to 2pm.

Mansfield Street from Charles Street to Hamilton Terrace from 12.55pm to 2pm.

Francis Street from Charles Street to Hamilton Terrace from 12.55pm to 2pm.

Fulke Street from Charles Street to Hamilton Terrace from 12.55pm to 2pm.

Priory Street from Charles Street to Hamilton Terrace from 12.55pm to 2pm.

During the closure period, pedestrian access will be maintained and an alternative route will be provided for vehicles.